<p>Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife and dismembered her body at their home in Medipally, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Some of the body parts were found in the residence, while others were thrown in the Musi river, they said.</p>.<p>The accused on Saturday night confessed to a relative, who informed the police.</p>.<p>The couple, who belong to Vikarabad district, were staying in a rented house here for the past about one month, police said.</p>.<p>Further investigations were on.</p>