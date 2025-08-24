Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Man murders wife, dismembers body in Hyderabad

The accused on Saturday night confessed to a relative, who informed the police.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 10:35 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelanganamurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us