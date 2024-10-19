Mistaken for leopard, wild cat causes panic in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: The sight of a wild cat mistakenly identified as a leopard created panic among residents at Miyapur here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Forest personnel made efforts to capture the animal, though its identity was confirmed later, they said.</p>.ED probe finds Hyderabad rowdy sheeter amassed wealth by murder, extortion, gambling, cricket betting & land settlements.<p>The workers at a construction site at Miyapur spotted the animal on Friday evening and mistook it for a leopard. A video of the animal went viral.</p>.<p>Forest officials found that the animal was a wild cat after looking at its pugmarks, police added. </p>