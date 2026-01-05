<p>Hyderabad: BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, MLC K Kavitha, on Monday announced plans to launch a new political party by the next assembly elections, three years away. In an emotional address to the Legislative Council where she is a member Kavitha, at times with tears in her eyes, told critics she quit her father's BRS not over Congress-alleged property disputes, but for self-respect.</p><p>"Jagruti is growing into a political party by the next assembly elections. Standing and fighting for Telangana's people, it will emerge as a force to reckon with," she declared later at the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial. "Left party brothers and those wanting a party that functions within democratic norms—support me. Lakhs of Telangana activists received no respect in TRS. Thousands of posts existed, yet they got no positions. Women who participated in the movement received no opportunities," she said.</p>.K Kavitha hits out at BRS, says party's Constitution a 'joke'.<p>Earlier, Kavitha delivered a tearful farewell speech in the Legislative Council, formally resigning from the House and parting ways with BRS. Recounting her journey since joining the Telangana movement in 2006 inspired by KCR and Professor Jayashankar she highlighted her independent work through Telangana Jagruthi. This mobilised women and youth, preserved Telangana culture, documented its history, and fought for marginalised communities and local jobs.</p><p>She clarified that she never intended to enter politics, but accepted the Nizamabad Parliamentary ticket offered by BRS after careful consideration. After Telangana’s formation, she continued to work on key post-bifurcation issues and development projects. Despite her contributions, she said her freedom of expression was curtailed within the party, yet she remained committed to supporting workers, women, and the underprivileged with courage and conviction.</p><p>She noted that despite KCR garu’s opposition to outsourcing, the contract system was expanded after state formation. When she questioned these decisions, the party turned hostile and pushed her out through a conspiracy. She raised concerns over the removal of Dharna Chowk, the arrest of farmers, corruption in major public projects, and poor-quality constructions. Speaking the truth led to her marginalisation, while Telangana activists were neglected, denied pensions, and even veterans of the 1969 movement went unrecognised. She added that the core promise of “Water, Funds, and Appointments” was steadily diluted, and no action was taken despite repeatedly highlighting corruption. She also noted that her repeated requests for the Bodhan Sugar Factory over ten years were ignored.</p><p>As KCR’s daughter, she said she had the courage to question him directly. While she could have accepted the non-implementation of one or two requests, the repeated neglect of serious injustices was unacceptable. She opposed the decision to change the party’s name from TRS to BRS, stating that it reflected a focus on national expansion while neglecting Telangana.</p><p>Kavitha said that despite promises of a transparent Telangana, Andhra-based companies prospered while corruption persisted. She accused the BJP of repeatedly betraying Telangana by denying national project status, failing on bifurcation assurances, blocking ITIIR, and diverting investments elsewhere. She added that she fought the BJP relentlessly, was jailed out of political vendetta, and faced ED and CBI cases alone for three years, while comrades in struggle would normally be supported.</p><p>She criticised BRS for acting without constitutional spirit—targeting her unfairly, forming an eight-page “joke” constitution, and creating a disciplinary committee overnight to suspend her without notice or explanation. Though she could have legally challenged the suspension, she chose not to, expressing relief at distancing herself from the party. Swearing on God and her children, she clarified that her struggle is purely for self-respect, not assets, despite Congress claims.</p><p>She highlighted the extreme underrepresentation of women in Telangana politics and stressed the need for parties to empower women. While taking a new path, her mission remains the welfare of Telangana’s people. She vowed to return as a strong political force, build a party that truly serves the people, and champion students, the unemployed, and women, calling on everyone to support her.</p>