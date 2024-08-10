Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

NSUI, ABVP protest at private university in Hyderabad over death of student

The 19-year-old student of B.Sc (Agriculture) suddenly collapsed due to a heart stroke in an examination hall on August 8 and passed away while on the way to a hospital, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hyderabad: Activists of NSUI, ABVP and students held a protest at a private university here on Saturday alleging that the delay in arrival of an ambulance led to the death of a student, who suffered a heart stroke, two days ago.

The 19-year-old student of B.Sc (Agriculture) suddenly collapsed due to a heart stroke in an examination hall on August 8 and passed away while on the way to a hospital, police said. He was being taken to hospital in a car but shifted to an ambulance that arrived, they said.

The protesters demanded that an ambulance should be stationed in every block in the university to attend to students in case of an emergency. During the protest, they tried to set some furniture on fire but it was doused quickly, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 August 2024, 17:04 IST
India NewsHyderabadIndian PoliticsABVPNSUI

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT