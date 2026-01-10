Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
ED Raids | BJP yet again misreads West Bengal political landscape

ED Raids | BJP yet again misreads West Bengal political landscape

The Narendra Modi government’s gambit may prove counterproductive, questioning who truly benefits politically when federal might clashes with state defiance
Sayantan Ghosh
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 11:41 IST
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBJPED raidsIndia PoliticsOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us