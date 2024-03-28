Over 57% polling till noon in Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 57 per cent polling was recorded till noon in the bypoll to Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency on Thursday.

Official sources said 57.33 per cent polling was witnessed till noon in the 10 polling stations in the constituency.

While N Naveen Kumar Reddy is the BRS candidate, M Jeevan Reddy is the ruling Congress nominee. An independent is also in the fray.