Rain havoc: 7 killed in after wall collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as seven persons, including a four-year old child were killed when a retaining wall at an under construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odhisha and Chhattisgarh and the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said.