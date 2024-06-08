Film producer Ramoji Rao's holdings, assets: All you need to know

Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao, passed away Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital. He was 87.

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao headed the Ramoji Group that has various businesses under the label -- from entertainment to retail and education.

Born on November 16, 1936, he was a businessman and a film producer too. He owns Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network, Ushakiran Movies and ETV Bharat.

Eenadu is a daily newspaper that was started in 1974 in Vishakhapatnam.

ETV Network is a well-known television network with 12 channels that airs shows in eight languages: Telugu, Bangla, Marathi, Kannada, Oriya, Gujarati, Urdu and Hindi.