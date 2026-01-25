<p>Hyderabad: Rescue operations continued on Sunday to save five people, including two children, who are feared trapped in the basement of a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally here after a major fire broke out, officials said.</p>.<p>Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.</p>.<p>Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.</p>.<p>Though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a watchman and other workers.</p>.Six feared trapped inside four-storey building after major fire.<p>Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.</p>.<p>Some of the family members of those trapped were worried about the safety of their kin and wanted the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible.</p>.<p>"We don't know the condition of the children. We have been waiting since yesterday to see our children but there is no information," a family member told a TV channel on Sunday.</p>