<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have cracked a sensational kidnap-for-ransom case involving an NRI. </p><p>The accused, identified as Madhavi Latha, allegedly masterminded the abduction of her former husband, Manthri Shyam, demanding Rs 1.5 crore as ransom.</p><p>According to police, Madhavi Latha had married Shyam in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> but divorced him several years ago. After living in the USA for around 30 years and returning to India, Shyam changed his name to Ali and remarried a woman named Fatima three years ago.</p><p>East zone DCP Balswamy said the accused, along with her associate Durga Vinay, a man named Sai, and a hired female bouncer, plotted the kidnapping to extort money from her ex-husband. Police have arrested ten people in connection with the case including Madhavi Latha and seized three cars, two motorcycles, and eight mobile phones.</p><p>The kidnapping took place on October 29 in DD Colony, Amberpet. The gang had rented a flat in the same apartment complex where Shyam lived to track his movements before executing their plan. CCTV footage showed that six suspects arrived in two rented vehicles and abducted Shyam from his residence.</p><p>Reports indicated that Shyam recently sold properties worth Rs 20 crore inherited from his father, which became the primary point of dispute. Alleging neglect and claiming he ignored his family after the separation, Madhavi Latha conspired to kidnap him with the help of two women and several accomplices.</p><p>After the abduction, the gang drove Shyam to different locations near Cherlapally, initially demanding Rs 30 lakh. When Shyam called a friend for help, the friend immediately alerted authorities. Shyam managed to escape and informed police, leading to the swift arrest of all ten suspects and the seizure of eight mobile phones, two motorcycles, and three cars, said Balswamy.</p>