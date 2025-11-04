Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Rs 1.5 crore ransom: Hyderabad police arrest woman for masterminding kidnap of ex-husband

East zone DCP Balswamy said the accused, along with her associate Durga Vinay, a man named Sai, and a hired female bouncer, plotted the kidnapping to extort money from her ex-husband.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 13:48 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelanganaKidnapransom

Follow us on :

Follow Us