Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya say divorce was 'mutual' decision after Telangana minister links KTR with their split

'To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,' Samantha wrote on Wednesday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 06:56 IST

Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl

Published 03 October 2024, 06:56 IST
