<p>Hyderabad: A 27-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/secunderabad">Secunderabad</a> woman, Nikitha Godishala, reported missing in the US since December 31, has been found murdered in her former room mate's apartment. </p><p>Her family alleged a financial dispute with her former roommate and ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma led to the killing, prompting an international manhunt by US police. </p><p>Nikitha's father has appealed to the Indian and Telangana governments to repatriate her mortal remains to Hyderabad and ensure the harshest punishment for the accused. Nikitha, originally from the Secunderabad region and living in Ellicott City, Maryland, was found dead with stab wounds inside Arjun Sharma's Columbia apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road on January 3.</p><p>The Howard County Police Department believes she was killed on the night of December 31, shortly after going missing on New Year's Eve. They have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma, 26, with first- and second-degree murder. </p><p>Police said Sharma reported Nikitha missing on January 2, claiming he last saw her on December 31, but later found that he left the United States for India the same day he filed the complaint. A subsequent search of his apartment on January 3 led to the discovery of Nikitha’s body with multiple stab wounds and other injuries, prompting an international manhunt with US federal agencies coordinating with Indian authorities to trace and arrest him.</p><p>The Indian Embassy in Washington has said it is in contact with Nikitha’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance, including coordination with local authorities on the investigation.</p><p>“My daughter had no ongoing relationship with Arjun Sharma and that they had earlier shared accommodation only as roommates along with other friends. Arjun killed her following a quarrel over money. I urge both the Centre and the state government to intervene to bring her body back to Hyderabad and ensure stringent punishment for the accused,” said Nikitha's father Anand in Secunderabad on Monday.</p><p>Nikitha worked as a data and strategy analyst with a Health Tech company in Maryland and had recently been recognised with an internal award for her performance. A pharmacy graduate from JNTU Nikitha earlier worked at a reputed hospital in India and later moved to the US for higher studies and career opportunities.</p><p>In a letter to the Indian Embassy, Nikitha's sister Saraswati Godishala, who also lives in the US, urged urgent consular and investigative support. She also made serious allegations against Sharma, accusing him of financial fraud and manipulation in the days leading up to the murder.</p>