india telangana

Senior Congress leader Narsa Reddy no more, Telangana CM condoles death

Narsa Reddy, a nonagenarian, died due to old age-related ailments this morning, Congress sources said. He was state Congress president of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1972 to 1974.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 09:32 IST

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader in Telangana and former minister P Narsa Reddy passed away here on Monday.

Narsa Reddy had served as MLA, MP and MLC and also as a minister when Jalagam Vengal Rao was Chief Minister, the sources said.

Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, several ministers and other Congress leaders condoled the death of Narsa Reddy.

Calling Narsa Reddy a 'guiding light', the Chief Minister said the demise of the veteran leader was a loss to Congress.

(Published 29 January 2024, 09:32 IST)
India News Congress Telangana demise A Revanth Reddy Andhra Pradesh

