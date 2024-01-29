Senior Congress leader Narsa Reddy no more, Telangana CM condoles death

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader in Telangana and former minister P Narsa Reddy passed away here on Monday.

Narsa Reddy, a nonagenarian, died due to old age-related ailments this morning, Congress sources said. He was state Congress president of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1972 to 1974.

Narsa Reddy had served as MLA, MP and MLC and also as a minister when Jalagam Vengal Rao was Chief Minister, the sources said.