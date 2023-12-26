Six held for hunting spotted deer in Telangana

While investigating the matter, six persons involved in this offence were arrested on December 25, it said. The Forest department staff also recovered deer meat which was being dried in the house of one of the accused.

Forest officials recently launched a state-wide drive "Catch The Trap" wherein all kinds of devices like snares/ traps/ nets are being seized as a preventive measure to stop the killing of wild animals, the release further said.

Recently, a case of death of a person was reported from Karepally village of Khammam, where a similar trap using an electric connection outside forest area was laid for the wild animals, but resulted in the electrocution and death of a person who touched it, it said.

"In order to ensure zero tolerance towards hunting of wild animals, the Forest officials have been instructed to take all kinds of preventive and punitive measures to ensure safety and protection of wild animals," the release added.