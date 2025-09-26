Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Supreme Court dismisses plea against quashing case against one accused in 2015 cash for vote scam 

A bench upheld the HC's order and rejected the special leave petitions filed by Telangana government and then MLA Elvis Stephenson.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 14:36 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us