<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-sinha">Manoj Sinh</a>a on Friday announced the reopening of 12 tourist destinations in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, months after they were closed in the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam hill station.</p><p>In a post on X, the L-G’s office said the decision followed a detailed security review at a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting earlier in the day. “After a thorough security review and discussion in today’s UHQ Meeting, I’ve ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” the post read.</p>.<p>Seven tourist spots in Kashmir—including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, and Kaman Post—and five in Jammu including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, and Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi, will reopen from Monday, September 29.</p><p>The decision comes over five months after terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran mountain top in Pahalgam, leaving 26 dead in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. The incident prompted the closure of 48 tourist destinations across the Union Territory as a precautionary measure.</p><p>In June, the LG had ordered the reopening of 16 destinations—eight each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions—after a preliminary security assessment. Friday’s decision marks the second phase of easing restrictions, though 20 sites still remain out of bounds.</p>.'Sardaar Ji 3' shot before Pahalgam attack, India-Pak still playing cricket: Diljit Dosanjh.<p>Earlier this month, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had criticised the continued closure of popular destinations, pointing out that months had passed since the Pahalgam tragedy. He specifically named Betaab Valley and Aru Valley in Pahalgam among the attractions that had remained shut, arguing that prolonged restrictions were crippling the local economy. Abdullah has not yet reacted to the latest announcement.</p><p>Tourism, a key pillar of Kashmir’s economy, has borne the brunt of the Pahalgam attack and extended closures, with hoteliers, guides, transporters and small businesses reporting steep losses. While Friday’s move has been welcomed by the sector as a step toward revival, concerns persist over whether such measures will be sustainable amid a still-tense security environment.</p>