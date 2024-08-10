Techie from Telangana held for sourcing narcotics via dark web

Hyderabad: A software engineer in Telangana, who ordered drugs online using the 'Dark Web' and paid with cryptocurrency, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday.

The technical wing of the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) successfully tracked and cracked down a network that is active over the “Darkweb” and delivering the drugs to customers over speed post.

The sleuths of TGANB have been tracking the offenders, both domestic and international, and were successful in nabbing them, curtailing their activities. Owing to the continuous pursuit and tracking, most of the offenders who were seeking shelter in Telangana and operating here have either left the state or cut down their activities.