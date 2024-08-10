Techie from Telangana held for sourcing narcotics via dark web

Hyderabad: A software engineer in Telangana, who ordered drugs online using the 'Dark Web' and paid with cryptocurrency, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday.
The technical wing of the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) successfully tracked and cracked down a network that is active over the “Darkweb” and delivering the drugs to customers over speed post.
The sleuths of TGANB have been tracking the offenders, both domestic and international, and were successful in nabbing them, curtailing their activities. Owing to the continuous pursuit and tracking, most of the offenders who were seeking shelter in Telangana and operating here have either left the state or cut down their activities.
With the input provided by the Technical Wing of TGANB, the sleuths of Khammam police nabbed a consumer, a software engineer from Khammam town.
The said person placed an order over DarkWeb on July 31 and ensured payment for such an order over cryptocurrency. The vendor of “Darkweb” delivered the required drug to the software engineer customer from Silpukhuri, Assam, through Speed Post and shared the consignment number.
The Khammam police sleuths kept track of the consignment and were successful in nabbing the software engineer red-handedly when he received the parcel at his residence on August 8 through a speed post.
The drug was concealed under brown tape in the newspaper. Furthermore, the Khammam police conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the software engineer's drug addiction and dealt with him in a humane manner, taking into account his future career.
They counselled the software engineer and his parents, promising them comprehensive support from the TGANB to help him overcome his addiction.
Published 10 August 2024, 16:30 IST