Techie raped by auto driver at knife-point in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: A woman techie was allegedly raped at knife-point by an auto driver in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. </p><p>The techie hails from Chennai and was working for an IT company in Hyderabad.</p><p>Police has formed a special team to search for the auto driver after she lodged a complaint.</p><p>In the early hours of Tuesday, the 29-year-old woman returned to Hyderabad from Chennai and disembarked at the Lingampally railway station. She got into an auto at Lingampally to go to her residence in Nanakramguda. The auto driver instead took her to a school near Masjid Banda and allegedly sexually assaulted her.</p><p>According to the complaint, the 29-year-old victim raised an alarm for help, but in vain. The accused also attempted to strangle her before taking away her handbag, which contained cash and an ID card. The accused managed to run away after the incident. The auto did not have a number plate.</p>.<p>Following her complaint, the Gachibowli police booked a case and took up the investigation. </p>