Telangana Assembly clears Bill ending two-child norm; adopts resolution backing MGNREGS

The amendment to the 2018 Telangana Panchayat Raj Act seeks to boost fertility while enabling local polls. The bill, replacing an earlier ordinance, secured House approval.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 14:43 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 14:43 IST
