Telangana Assembly passes resolution placing conditions on KRMB takeover of projects ahead of BRS meeting

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy found fault with KCR for not attending the assembly while the house had taken up such an important discussion. He blamed the previous BRS government for the current state affairs of irrigation projects and misplaced priorities.

He alleged that it was not the current Congress government but the previous KCR government that had agreed to handover the projects to KRMB.

“After the formation of the new state of Telangana sufficient attention was not given to the requirements of the Krishna Basin and the then Government agreed to the grossly unfair ratio of water sharing between the two states which is 299 TMC to Telangana and 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh. Through the AP Reorganization Act 2014, a Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was created for regulating the water sharing between the two states. The then Government also proposed to hand over the common projects i.e. Srisailam Dam and Nagarjunasagar Dam to the control of KRMB, which is detrimental to the interests of Telangana. The KRMB jurisdiction to that effect has also been notified by the Government of India, which was not objected to by the previous Government,” said resolution passed by the Telangana assembly.

BRS termed the Assembly passing the resolution as a first victory as opposition. Both BRS working president, K T Rama Rao and former irrigation minister, T Harish Rao observed that in the wake of ‘Chalo Nalgonda’ planned by BRS on Tuesday, the Congress government had hurriedly moved the resolution on Monday.