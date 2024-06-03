Telangana celebrates decade of state formation, BRS holds parallel event

Hyderabad: Telangana celebrated the tenth year of state formation with grandeur on Sunday even as the former ruling party BRS stayed away from the official programme and celebrated the day separately.
At the official celebration held at Parade Grounds here, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state was aiming for global recognition and stressed on the potential of the youth, urging those who migrated to urban areas for livelihood to showcase Telangana's competence globally. He also said that Telangana, backed by its rich history and sacrifices, possessed the power, intelligence and determination to compete on the world stage.
Though former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was invited, she skipped the event citing health reasons. Her two-minute video message was played at the official programme.
Inviting Sonia to the state's official programme had sparked controversy with opposition parties objecting to it. However, the chief minister defended the move.
Revanth Reddy said that as long as Telangana history existed, Sonia Gandhi would be respected as the "mother" of Telangana society. He asked in what capacity and position Indian society recognised Mahatma Gandhi as the father of the nation.
In her message, Sonia paid tributes to the "martyrs" to the cause of Telangana movement and recalled the promise she made in Karimnagar in 2004 to fulfill the dream of a separate state. She also stated that the Congress government in Telangana would implement the six guarantees and fulfill people's aspirations in the state.
During the celebration, Revanth Reddy also released the state's official song 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana', penned by noted poet Andhesri and composed by Naatu Naatu fame MM Keeravani.
He also paid tribute to "Telangana martyrs" at Gun Park.
The opposition BRS held the decennial celebrations of the state formation separately as BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had declined the invitation to participate in the state celebrations.
Rao participated in the celebrations held by the party and reaffirmed the BRS commitment to Telangana and its people despite recent electoral setbacks.
BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao criticised Revanth Reddy for his comparison that BRS paying homage to Telangana martyrs a day early was like Pakistanis celebrating Independence Day on August 14. KTR said Revanth Reddy was a "jackpot chief minister" who lacked the minimum understanding of the Telangana movement and the aspirations of the Telangana people.
Published 03 June 2024, 00:08 IST