Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses NDA government of discrimination against southern states

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> on Friday accused the NDA government at Centre of discriminating against the southern states.</p><p>While delivering a keynote address at a meeting organised by a media house in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy explained the role and importance of southern states in the development of the country. He criticised that southern states meted out injustice during the NDA regime, whereas, during the Congress rule, both north and south Indian states were treated equal.</p><p>“Many big projects like Bhakranangal and Nagarjuna Sagar projects were sanctioned during the Congress rule for the development of the country. New universities were also established and brought a slew of revolutionary changes in the education system. To ensure food security, many reforms were introduced with a slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' during the Indira Gandhi regime. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi reduced the voting age to 18 from 21 years. Rajiv Gandhi also brought IT revolution and introduced reforms in the Telecom sector,” he said.</p><p>Congress led UPA provided services in technology, telecom and other sectors in the last 30 years. The UPA regime also introduced many revolutionary changes in the country.</p>.Gautam Adani meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 100 crore cheque for skills varsity.<p>“Former Prime Ministers Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh brought many reforms and revolutionary changes in this country. What are the revolutionary changes brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who became the PM for the third consecutive time? What services Modi rendered to the country in his rule ? Who benefited from Modi rule? The BJP regime toppled the governments and divided the political parties,” said Revanth Reddy.</p><p>He observed that Congress followed the tradition of appointing the prime minister from North India and the President from South India. Prime Minister Modi's rule broke off the tradition. Neelam Sanjiv Reddy and Abdul Kalam have become Presidents from South India. PM Modi's government is showing indifference towards South India which is being used only to come to power. The Congress government has done a lot of good to the south. The NDA government has been collecting huge taxes from the south and giving nothing in return, he added .</p><p>“The union government is discriminating against the southern states. PM Modi's contribution to southern states is meagre. How can the BJP ask for votes from South India when the Centre did not give adequate funds? Southern states are paying huge taxes than North states but getting back very less. We are giving Rs one to the centre and getting only R 40 paise. UP is getting Rs 7 and Bihar is receiving Rs 6 as against the contribution of Rs one as tax collection. Despite welcoming the central government's decisions, the southern states are not getting their due share in the funds. South India is ignored because Prime Minister Modi belongs to North India,” Revanth Reddy said.</p><p>He also said that Telangana government will develop "Bapu Ghat" as the center of Gandhian ideology with international standards. The Ghat will be developed in such a way that the city of Hyderabad will draw the attention of the entire world. </p><p>The Bapu Ghat will be developed at the confluence of Isa and Musa rivers. On the lines of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, the Telangana government will install a giant statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat. BJP has been opposing the Musi Rejuvenation project and the development of Bapu Ghat. As the heirs of Gandhi, we will develop Bapu Ghat with international standards.</p><p>“Why are the BRS and BJP objecting to the Musi project ? The BJP regime built Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat and the same party leaders are opposing the Musi project. BJP leaders are opposing the Congress government's decision because Telangana is competing with Gujarat.</p><p>"BJP and BRS are jointly obstructing the government's efforts to develop the Future city, Regional Ring Road, radial radar and irrigation projects knowing that the Telangana State will compete with Gujarat. The day after BRS protested, Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay were opposed the government's decision," he added.</p>