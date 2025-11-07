<p>Mumbai: The reservation issue involving Marathas and Other Backward Classes in Maharashtra took a major turn with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-is-manoj-jarange-patil-the-face-of-maratha-reservation-campaign-3705587">Manoj Jarange-Patil</a> alleging that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has hatched a plot to 'eliminate' him.</p><p>Munde, a former minister, who hails from the OBC-Vanjari community, however said that allegations of the Maratha reservation campaigner must be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p><p>Munde, the son of late Pandit Anna Munde and nephew of late Gopinath Munde, is considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP President. </p><p>The charges and counter-charges involving Jarange and Munde, who is an MLA from Parli in Beed district, would have a bearing in the politics of the Marathwada region, where the differences between the Maratha and OBC community is visible. </p>.Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil backs former MLA Bacchu Kadu-led farmers agitation in Maharashtra.<p>Talking to reporters at Antarwali Saratthi village in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district, Jarange accused Munde of giving a Rs 2.5 crore ‘supari’ (contract) for his elimination.</p><p>Jarange’s allegation came days after the Jalna police had arrested two suspects — Dada Garud and Amol Khune - from the Beed district based on a complaint of the Maratha leader’s aide Gangadhar Kalkute. </p><p>“Dhananjay Munde plotted to kill me. A person identified as Kanchan, who is Munde’s PA or someone known to him, had in fact taken the suspects to the Parli guest house (to meet Munde) and spoke to him,” he alleged. </p><p>“Nothing has happened to me…I am fine…I request all of you to remain calm…however, if anything happens to me, you do what you feel,” said Jarange. </p><p>Responding to the charges, Munde said that these are baseless and malicious and that he will request the Chief Minister for a CBI probe. “The Maharashtra government cannot probe this issue…I request that there should be a CBI probe into the charges made by Jarange and the background,” said Munde.</p><p>“Besides, I want to request that there should be a brain-mapping and narco-test for both of us,” Munde said challenging Jarange.</p><p>Munde, a former Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council, said that in the 25 years of his political career he had been advocating for reservation for the Maratha community.</p>.Not aggrieved parties, says Bombay High Court on PILs against Maratha quota.<p>“My request us that there should be an open debate…I am ready, he should also come…let him tell whether Marathas get more benefit under the OBC category (on the basis of Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi records or under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS),” he asked. </p><p>About the Parli guest house meeting, he said that he camps there every Monday to hold meetings. </p><p>Munde also accused Jarange of using foul language against Fadnavis, veteran OBC leader and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his cousin sister and state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.</p>