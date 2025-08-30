Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges all political forces to join fight against 'vote theft'

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon all the like minded political forces to join the fight against vote theft (vote chori) and safeguard the democratic spirit of the country. The Chief Minister also warned that the rulers at the Centre were exploiting the Election Commission to rule the country for a long time.</p><p>Speaking at the memorial meeting of CPI national leader and former MP Comrade Suravaram Prathap Reddy on Saturday, the Chief Minister said “Those in power at the Centre are trying to consolidate their power by using the Election Commission services as per their political needs. The Centre was removing the voters who are against them which is a big threat to the country’s Parliamentary democracy”.</p><p>The ruling party at the Centre is removing the voters to win the Bihar elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is already fighting against vote theft and all political forces should unite and support him to safeguard the country from the evil forces, he said. </p>.Telangana to go ahead with local body polls with 42% BC quota, Azharuddin nominated to council.<p>The Chief Minister also cautioned that the Union government is conspiring to change the entire Indian Constitution which poses a big threat to the country in the future. He emphasised that the communist parties should intensify their fight for the people. There are many instances of dethroning the governments through protracted struggles by the left parties in the country. “ Communism is not confined to studying the ideology in the libraries but also fighting strongly for the people’s rights. The communist ideology needs to be propagated”, he averred.</p><p>Recalling his association with Sudhakar Reddy and the left party leaders' yeoman services to the people, Revanth Reddy said that the CPI national leader pursued the communist ideology till he breathed his last. Sudharkar Reddy was one among a few great communist leaders toiled for the party and created awareness in the society.</p><p>He also remembered Suravaram Pratap Reddy’s fight against the tyrannical Nizam rule on behalf of the Golconda Patrika. In the first generation, Suravaram Pratap Reddy and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao brought laurels to Mahabubnagar district. Jaipal Reddy and Sudharkar Reddy are prominent leaders in the second generation from the district, the Chief minister said there is a dire need of a strong and dedicated leader like Sudhakar Reddy in the present national politics.</p><p>Stating that the Cabinet will take a decision in recognition of Sudhakar Reddy’s services soon, the Chief Minister said that the government named Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy on the advice of Sudhakar Reddy. Those who fought for the people will always be recognized and they will also be remembered forever in the Telangana state. The Women's University was also named after Chakali Ailamma to display the spirit of Telangana struggle. The Indian Institute of Handloom was named after Konda Laxman Bapuji and installed the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna on Tank Bund, the Chief Minister said.</p>