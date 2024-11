Telangana govt sanctions Rs 205 cr for Warangal Airport after GMR issues no objection certificate

According to the GO issued on Sunday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July 2022, informed the state government that it is ready to develop Warangal Airport for A-320 type of aircraft for IFR (instrument flight rules) operations and is ready to bear the infrastructure cost, operational and maintenance of the proposed airport.