Telangana records nine new Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Friday with Hyderabad accounting for eight of them while one was reported from Rangareddy.
The total number of cases under treatment/isolation stood at 27, a Health department bulletin said.
Meanwhile, a 14-month-old boy and a two-month-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 at the state-run Niloufer Hospital here and they were in the isolation ward, a senior Health official said.
A total of 1,245 samples were tested on Friday and reports were pending for 68, it said.
Telangana on Thursday had reported six Covid-19 cases. No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported on Friday, it said.
The case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.51 per cent.