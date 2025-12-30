<p>Hyderabad: Crime rates in Telangana saw a slight downward trend in 2025, with total cases dropping to 2.29 lakh - a 2.33 per cent decrease - from the 2.34 lakh cases reported last year.</p>.<p>According to police data released on Tuesday, over 500 underground CPI (Maoist) cadre, including two central committee members and 11 state committee members, surrendered in the outgoing year.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said over 1.67 lakh BNS cases were reported in 2025 compared to more than 1.69 lakh cases in 2024, a decline of 1.45 per cent.</p>.Rahul Gandhi calls Tripura student’s killing ‘horrific hate crime’, targets BJP over ‘normalising hate’.<p>Cases of kidnap and abductions dropped by about 25 per cent at 1,145 in 2025 which was 1,525 in 2024.</p>.<p>Rape cases also waned by over 13 per cent at 2,549 in the outgoing year against 2,945 during the previous year.</p>.<p>Cybercrime reduced by three per cent in the state during 2025, as against 41 per cent increase nationally, he added.</p>