Telangana to launch caste survey on November 6

<p>Hyderabad: Keeping its promise made during assembly polls last year, the Congress; government in Telangana is gearing up to conduct the comprehensive socio-economic and caste survey from November 6 and aims to finish the survey by November 30.</p><p>At least 80,000 enumerators will visit every home in Telangana to gather data on the caste and other socioeconomic conditions of the state's citizens.</p>.Telangana to complete caste survey by Nov 30: Minister.<p>During the polls, Congress' top leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikharjuna Kharge, had emphasised that the caste survey serves as an X-ray, assisting the government in devising welfare schemes for the underprivileged and especially backward classes (BCs).</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Telangana will be a model in the caste census. </p><p>"After the formation of the Congress government in the state, the state assembly passed a resolution regarding the caste census, as promised during the Kamareddy BC declaration meeting. We are now putting the assembly's resolution into action,” said Bhatti Vikramarka at a meeting with teachers unions on Wednesday.</p><p>He also said that the government intends to involve government teachers in the historic caste census survey. On Wednesday, he, along with ministers Dudilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, met with teachers' unions at the state secretariat to elicit their opinions. </p><p>“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the entire cabinet decided to involve teachers in this prestigious programme. Teachers are socially conscious and aware of their significant responsibilities,” he said. </p><p>He added that teachers can conduct the survey during the morning hours. Teachers can avail compensatory casual leave (CCL) if they participate in the survey on holidays.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses NDA government of discrimination against southern states.<p>Training programmess for the enumerators have also commenced in all the districts. </p><p>At a training programme, Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi emphasised the crucial role of enumerators in conducting the comprehensive house-to-house family survey that covers social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste aspects. </p><p>She said that a comprehensive family survey would be highly useful for formulating future welfare schemes and government policies. Therefore, she urged enumerators to meticulous and error-free conduct of the comprehensive family survey.</p><p>She gave them instructions to complete every house in the survey and to mark the completed houses with a sticker. She advised enumerators to read the survey questionnaire at least twice and consult supervisors if they have any doubts. If supervisors have questions, they should contact the nodal officers at the mandal level.</p><p>It is also learnt that the government prepared a questionnaire with 60 questions for the caste survey.</p>