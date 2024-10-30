Home
Telangana to launch caste survey on November 6

At least 80,000 enumerators will visit every home in Telangana to gather data on the caste and other socioeconomic conditions of the state's citizens.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 16:53 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 16:53 IST
