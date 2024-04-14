JOIN US
Toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

Last Updated 14 April 2024, 06:05 IST

Hyderabad: A two and half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs while she was playing outside an under construction apartment building at Gayatri Nagar near here.

According to police, the victim and her sister were attacked by two dogs while they were playing at the construction site where the children’s father, a native of Chhattisgarh, has been working.

The incident took place on April 12.

The child was rescued and taken to a local hospital. However, due to the severity of the injuries, she was referred to another government hospital here, where she was declared dead.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they said.

In a similar distressing incident, a one-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs when the child's father and other family members were asleep in their hut in Shamshabad near here in February this year.

India NewsHyderabadTelanganaStray dog attackDog Attack

