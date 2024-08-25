Valmiki scam: BRS' K T Rama Rao says Telangana Congress leaders used diverted funds for elections

Hyderabad: Karnataka's infamous Valmiki Corporation scam is finding resonance in the neighbouring Telangana with opposition BRS seeking answers from the local Congress unit regarding the bank accounts where the funds were transferred that the SIT had flagged.
BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, alleged that Congress leaders in Telangana used the Valmiki Corporation funds, diverted by the Karnataka Congress leaders, in their elections.
KTR said the outrageous Valmiki scam in Karnataka has an intriguing link to Telangana politicians and businessmen.
“Who are the 9 bank account holders in Hyderabad to whom the ST Corporation money of Rs 45 Cr was transferred? Who is the owner of “V6 Business” to which Rs. 4.5 Cr was transferred? Who were running the bars and gold shops from which the cash was withdrawn during Lok Sabha Elections. What’s their connection with the Congress party? CM Siddaramaiah agreed in the Karnataka assembly that Rs. 90 Cr was embezzled in this Scam,” said KTR.
He had released a short video linking Valmiki scam proceeds with local Congress leaders.
He asked most importantly, why did Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi say that Telangana government will also topple if Siddaramaiah removed. KTR asked, "What does it mean?"
“Why is the ED silent in Telangana even after getting substantial leads? Who is protecting Congress here?” wondered KTR.
Published 25 August 2024, 12:48 IST