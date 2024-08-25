Valmiki scam: BRS' K T Rama Rao says Telangana Congress leaders used diverted funds for elections

Hyderabad: Karnataka's infamous Valmiki Corporation scam is finding resonance in the neighbouring Telangana with opposition BRS seeking answers from the local Congress unit regarding the bank accounts where the funds were transferred that the SIT had flagged.

BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, alleged that Congress leaders in Telangana used the Valmiki Corporation funds, diverted by the Karnataka Congress leaders, in their elections.

KTR said the outrageous Valmiki scam in Karnataka has an intriguing link to Telangana politicians and businessmen.