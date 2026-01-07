<p>Hyderabad: Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool said that a Vedic school is being established at the Harihara Temple, currently under construction in Mauritius, with guidance and suggestions from TTD. </p><p>Dharambeer along with his wife was in Tirumala on Wednesday. He visited Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham located at Dharmagiri in Tirumala. Earlier he offered prayers in the Hill Shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. Following the temple tradition the Mauritius Prez offered prayers first in Varaha Swamy temple. </p><p>On his arrival at the Mahadwaram of the temple, he was received by the Minister of AP Endowments Anam Ramnarayan Reddy along with TTD Chairman BR Naidu and the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal. Later he had darshan of the presiding deity as well the Vaikuntha Dwaram. At Ranganayakula Mandapam he was offered Veda Asheervachanam by the vedic scholars.</p>.Telangana CID arrests Rs 4,000 cr investment scam prime accused who returned from Iran.<p>Addressing the gathering at Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham, the President of Mauritius said that he had risen from the teaching profession to become the President of Mauritius. He emphasized that teachers enjoy immense respect in the society and play a vital role in the development of modern society.</p>.<p>He also said that Mauritius is making dedicated efforts to develop the nation by drawing inspiration from the state of Andhra Pradesh, which is progressing through a blend of culture, tradition, and modern technology.</p><p>Subsequently, the faculty members and students of the Vedic school performed collective Veda Parayanam.</p><p>He recalled that during his visit to attend the World Telugu Conference, he had the opportunity to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his family.</p><p>He said that Andhra Pradesh is progressing with a strong foundation of culture, tradition, and modern technology. Taking inspiration from AP Mauritius too is striving for similar development, he added.</p><p>He further noted that Indians are at the forefront when it comes to honouring and welcoming guests.</p><p>Later, the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings to the President of Mauritius and was presented with a portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on the occasion.</p>