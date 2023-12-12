We will implement Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme within 100 days of our governance in T'gana: Cong leader

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is committed to implement the schemes— LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and Rs 500 extra per quintal to farmers for paddy procurement, within 100 days, said the Minister for Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday.

After holding a review meeting with senior officials of the department, Reddy told reporters that the total loans of the civil supplies corporation had reached Rs 56,000 crore as the previous BRS government failed to extend financial assistance and the interest component touched Rs 3,000 crore.

He further said 8.8 million tonnes of paddy worth Rs 18,000 crore belonging to the corporation is lying with millers without any security or bank guarantee from them.

Reddy said the situation will be appraised to the chief minister and an appropriate decision will be taken in the cabinet.