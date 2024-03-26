Who is T Prabhakar Rao? Ex-Telangana intel chief named prime accused in phone tapping case

Former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief, T Prabhakar Rao, has been named the prime accused in Hyderabad Police's phone tapping case from December last year, during which it was alleged that phones of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) rivals were tapped and efforts were made to erase evidence when Congress' win over BRS in the assembly elections became clear.

Officials told The Indian Express that initially, Rao's name was not mentioned in the FIR, and the police wanted to question him regarding the phone tapping allegations and deletion of evidence, which included over 45 hard drives in the SIB's computers. However, the arrest of Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna became troublesome for Prabhakar Rao.

The arrested individuals reportedly told the police that they took orders from Prabhakar and acted accordingly.