YouTuber in Telangana booked for making video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district.
The YouTuber, apparently to garner more views for his channel resorted to the act, a forest official said based on preliminary investigation.
Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house.
However, the curry sample has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. A case was registered against the man on Sunday.
After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down.
Published 12 August 2024, 06:11 IST