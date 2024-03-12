Tension over last four years not served either India or China well, says Jaishankar

Asked about his views on 'offers made from the Chinese side in the past' to resolve the border issue, and whether there was any scenario where he could think that this could actually be resolved, the minister said, "Any country involved in a boundary dispute negotiating, it has to believe … there has to be a solution."

Questioned on if the current dispensation will get 'more empowered with more seats in (Parliament) to talk on the issue', the Union minister interjected and said, "To me, the territory of India and the fairness of a boundary solution has nothing to do with how many seats … Either it's a good deal or not a good deal. The issue today is not whether you have a political majority or not. It is whether you have a fair deal on the table that is the issue." Jaishankar, a former foreign secretary, also responded to a query from an audience member on the India-China relationship.