‘Terrified BJP’ targeting DMK MPs in Parliament: Stalin

Unable to answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions, Stalin said, Union Minister Smriti Irani dragged the DMK in her speech to divert attention by telling A Raja that he could be sent to jail. “Such an irresponsible statement was made by a Union Minister, and she got the right and fitting response from Raja in the Parliament by seeking to know whether Irani was admitting that the BJP was keeping judiciary under its control,” the Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the BJP was using agencies like CBI, I-T, and ED to threaten opposition parties, Stalin referred to Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi telling a member in Lok Sabha last week that “ED might come to your house” for allegedly interrupting her speech to drive home his point.

“The DMK is not an organisation that chickens out to such threats. We are a party that is bound by an ideology. Our MPs have teared into the BJP in Parliament. The BJP is terrified of DMK’s voice in Parliament, and it is being reflected in their actions,” Stalin added.

Stalin’s comments come three days after he termed the 2024 General elections as one that will decide whether India “should remain a democracy.”

Stalin had on Monday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast even as his government is engrossed in fulfilling promises made to the people and “restoring lost glory” of Tamil Nadu. “This is not an election that comes once in five years. It is not an answer to the question on this party or that party. This election is to decide whether India will be a democracy or not? You (Karunanidhi) always said we should give voice for India from Tamil Nadu, and we are just following your words now,” Stalin had said.

The DMK chief has been alleging that the BJP was targeting the DMK because of its prime role in bringing the opposition parties together.