Thank God, We have judges like Justice Venkatesh, SC dismisses K Ponmudi's plea against HC's on revision in D A case

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, who appeared for the opposite side, contended a similar plea has also been filed by Doctorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, which should also be dismissed.

The court, however, said since DVAC is not represented here and the petition is in defects, let it come in usual course.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, also for the opposite side, contended the state government is shockingly in collusion with the accused. He asked the top court to issue a direction for appointment of amicus curiae.

The court, however, said a notice has already been issued by the public prosecutor by the HC.

In his order, Justice N Anand Venkatesh acted suo motu stating that events leading to the acquittal order passed by the Vellore principal district court on June 28 revealed "a shocking and calculated attempt to manipulate and subvert the criminal justice system".

The judge further noted, "The dubious and curious process of transfer followed by the trial and judgment of the Principal District Judge, Vellore, are wholly illegal and are nullities in the eyes of law. These illegalities having come to my notice, I have decided to exercise my powers under under Section 397 & 401 Code of Criminal Procedure and Article 227 of the Constitution suo motu as I find that there is a calculated attempt to undermine and thwart the administration of criminal justice".

The matter related to amassing of wealth disproportionate assets by Ponmudi between 1996 and 2001 during his tenure as Transport Minister.