'Thank you for trusting me': Boss receives drunk text from employee at 2 am, post goes viral

In a welcome corporate anecdote, an Indian boss shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages he received from his drunk employee on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the employee thanked his boss for "trusting me" and "pushing me harder".
On August 4, Siddhant Minocha, who leads the engineering team at One Impression, shared the messages he received from his employee with the caption, "Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?"
Siddhant did not disclose the identity of the employee but revealed that the messages were sent at 2 am. After the tweet went viral, Siddhant elaborated on the exchange, saying, "I feel it’s time to add some context to this: Guys, I lead engineering at One Impression. My team is a close-knit team of 13 high-energy engineers solving real problems for content creators around the globe. I’m the first tech guy at OI and I’ve built this team from scratch. We are very proud of our culture and the work we do. This team has been working very closely with me every single day for the last 24 months and the person who texted me this is one of the best frontend engineers I have ever worked with".
Praising Siddhant, one X user wrote, "This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right", while another user commented, "As someone who has always had only & only bad/embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky & I feel that 2nd hand happiness".
"Is your team hiring? I want to join your team. Never got a chance to work under a good manager.😞," a third user wrote.
So far the tweet has over two lakh views and over three thousand likes.