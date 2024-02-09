The political calculations behind the three Bharat Ratnas

New Delhi: The Jat votes in Western UP, an effort to increase its tally in the South — especially Andhra Pradesh in addition to earning a political brownie point over the Congress — and an attempt to wooing agitating farmers are part of the considerations by the BJP in announcing the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh, PVR Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan, party leaders said.

The Bharat Ratna to the three stalwarts, announced by the prime minister on Twitter, comes after the highest civilian award was conferred to Karpoori Thakur and LK Advani.

The Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh has already shown a political implication — the movement of the RLD into the NDA’s fold. The Samajwadi Party had earlier announced an alliance with RLD for the 2024 polls. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary was effusive when asked by reporters if he will now move closer to the BJP.

An union minister of the BJP from the South said that this is in line with the BJP “honouring the deserving”.

“None of the three greats whose names were announced today are part of the BJP’s ecosystem. After the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, we do not to play out to the gallery for electoral considerations. Chaudhary ji was a ‘kisan neta’ and a ‘dharti putra’,” the minister said.