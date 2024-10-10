The Ratan Tata Legacy: Philanthropist, business tycoon and animal lover

<p>Mumbai: Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a city hospital late on Wednesday evening. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. </p><p>“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement subsequently. </p>.Tributes pour in for industrialist Ratan Tata; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay their respects.<p>Chandrasekaran said Tata, a friend, mentor and guide, led by example and had an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. Under Tata’s leadership starting in 1991, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass, he added. Ratan Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and development of society touched the lives of millions and will benefit generations to come, Chandrasekharan added. </p><p>Tata is survived by his family members comprising brothers sisters, including Simone Tata, Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata, Aloo Tata, Shireen Jejeebhoy, Deanne Jejeebhoy, Leah Tata, Maya Tata, Neville Tata, Manasi Tata, Jamset Tata, Tiana Tata and others.</p><p>Besides being India’s leading industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata was also a pet lover and a pilot and even flew fighter jets. He also was committed to the cause of senior citizens. </p><p>Tata’s vision for a super speciality hospital for pets, fructified earlier this year, when the Small Animal Hospital at Mahalaxmi in the heart of Mumbai was inaugurated. </p>.<p>“Pets are our family and their lives matter to every pet parent. When I looked around and saw the lack of infrastructure for pets in India, it made me wonder why in such a large country with a significant pet population we cannot have a facility that can save lives and make pet lives better,” said Tata before the hospital of its kind was commissioned. </p><p>After its recent renovation, the Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, now has a kennel for stray dogs.</p><p>Tata backed a startup - Goodfellows was founded by Shantanu Naidu - that offered companionship to senior citizens as a service.</p><p>A skilled pilot, Tata was the first Indian to pilot the F-16 Falcon in 2007 when he was around 69. </p><p>He also had a collection of cars including Ferrari California, Cadillac XLR, Land Rover Freelander, Chrysler Sebring, Honda Civic, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes Benz 500 SL, Jaguar F-Type, Jaguar XF-R.</p>.Ratan Tata no more; Business titan dead at 86.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Tata, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. "One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few," he said on X. </p>.<p>On Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had asserted that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions. Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate. </p><p>"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," read his last social media message. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Ratan Tata will always be remembered for extending helping hand to the country during humanitarian crises or natural disasters. "He charted his own path of success through social responsibility," Pawar said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>