The Tuesday Interview | ‘Happy to welcome anyone willing to fight YSRCP,’ says TDP leader Nara Lokesh

With the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial remand in a corruption case, his son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh has been holding the fort—both legally and politically. In this interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, Lokesh says the TDP’s fight against Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue, and anyone, including the BJP, is welcome to join their struggle against the incumbent YSRCP government. Excerpts
How is the TDP preparing for the legal battle over cases against its president N Chandrababu Naidu?
Three cases have been filed—related to skill development, the Amravati inner-ring road that does not exist, and the fibre grid, a strategically important project during Chandrababu Naidu’s term. There is no cash trail in any of these, as there is no wrongdoing.
Also, due process has not been followed. The 17(a) Amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act clearly states that prior permission has to be sought from the authority if the FIR is to be filed against a sitting or ex-CM. In this case, the permission-granting authority is the governor. This permission was not taken. 17(a) is a settled matter in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court.
You have also received a notice from the state government.
Yes. On something called the Inner Ring Road. The road does not exist, and there is nothing ‘inner’ in it. We followed due process. Amravati was being developed, and we felt a ring road would be required in the future to integrate the entire area into Amravati. They are creating a web of lies to fix us politically.
According to investigating agencies, people close to you and Naidu, crucial for tracing the money trail, are missing.
Where is the money trail? They have to show the money trail or some bank accounts. Secondly, why are the names of the people who signed it not in the FIR?
Now, if one person goes out, how is Naidu responsible for it? If the former PS is on a break, how is Naidu responsible?
Politically, how do you plan to take this fight forward?
Naidu has been very clear about it. Just before he was sent to judicial remand, he personally told me that our fight against the government must continue peacefully. For the last 20 days or so, we have been fighting the government to show how a man with 45 years of unblemished public life is being tarnished without any evidence.
Does Naidu’s absence affect party preparations for the elections?
Absolutely not. Naidu has been in judicial demand for over 20 days. Nothing has stopped. The party continues to function because TDP is a cadre-
based party. There is a political action committee in place.
Pawan Kalyan extending support to the TDP must have come as a shot in the arm.
Naidu and Pawan ji had about two or three meetings before this incident. And this incident seems to have accelerated things. And then he (Pawan Kalyan) realised that unless we come together and fight, he (Jagan Mohan Reddy) might get another chance. And in the interest
of the state, ensure that this man does not become the chief minister of the state again.
Reactions to Naidu’s arrest from the BJP and the Congress central leadership have been rather subdued.
Everyone except the BJP and the Congress national leadership has responded to the issue. Except for AIMIM, everyone has expressed solidarity with Naidu, including BRS. Everyone knows Naidu, who did not build his credibility overnight. So people have come out in support, and I appreciate it because it also keeps us going through tough times.
But how do you see the reaction of the BJP and the Congress central leadership?
I leave it to them. It is for them to react or not on this issue. As a regional party, I have a limited view of both of them.
Your father had a round of conversations earlier this year with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. Are we still looking at the possibility of an anti-Jagan Mohan Reddy alliance in Andhra that includes the BJP?
I leave it to the BJP to decide. As far as the TDP and Jana Sena are concerned, we have been fighting against Jagan since day one. We have been very clear on that. We have been exposing all his corrupt deeds. Our fight will continue. We are more than happy to welcome anyone who is willing to become part
of this fight.