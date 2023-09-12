The Tuesday Interview | ‘Vande Bharat not able to meet potential because of infrastructure issues’  

When you design, you design with certain boundary conditions. We decided to design and make a train which should be able to run at 160 kmph in commercial operations, and the average speed should be above 100 kmph so we could save at least an hour of travel time. Since the train has very good acceleration and deceleration, it was able to cut down the Delhi-Bhopal travel time by more than 20% at an average speed of 96 kmph. None of the other 27 or 28 Vande Bharat trains introduced since have achieved that average speed. In some cases, it is even below 70 kmph. So, the promise has not been realised the infrastructure has not kept pace with the train made five years ago. It is not easy to upgrade infrastructure. It needs coordination between many teams, execution contracts, time and money. Money is not a problem, the contract execution to upgrade the tracks is.