'They can go to any extent to weaken democracy': BJP on Congress' letter to EC over EVM 'malfunctioning'

<p>New Delhi: The BJP attacked the Congress over a letter it wrote to the Election Commission about EVM "malfunctioning" after the Haryana polls. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress party has now lost all trust in democracy. </p><p>"The Congress does not have faith in any system of democracy. They can go to any extent to weaken the democratic systems of this country. The Election Commission has completely rejected the allegations made by the Congress and has given a strong reply. Their allegations seem suspicious," Trivedi said. </p><p>Trivedi said that the EC's detailed response is evidence of Congress' "vengeful pride" and "suspiciously covert" motives. </p><p>"The EC's extensive response to Congress' baseless and absurd accusations underscores the party's vengeful pride for power. Congress' attempts to cast aspersions on the dignity of constitutional institutions are not just ridiculous, they are slyly subversive," Trivedi said. </p><p>"We see a clear design. The Congress should tell us how did the EVMs work perfectly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal, and Delhi. They worked perfectly in Rajasthan in 2018, but not in 2023," he added. "In Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the ECI performed well, and even according to Congress, it managed Lok Sabha elections effectively. So, why do they aim to destabilise Indian democracy by questioning every institution."</p><p>Trivedi added that the Congress should apologise to the country and introspect. "This is perhaps the first time that a constitutional institution has given such a detailed reply. Congress should understand that the public no longer takes these ridiculous allegations seriously," he said. </p>