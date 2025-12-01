<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Navy's strengths and capabilities will be displayed in Thiruvananthapuram on December 3 as part of the Navy Day celebrations.</p><p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> will be the chief guest at the operational demonstration to be held at Shanghumugham beach in the city.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ins-vikrant">INS Vikrant</a>, the first indigenously built aircraft carrier of the country, could be a key attraction. A range of indigenously built assets will be displayed to showcase India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.</p>.'All Indian units must be combat ready': Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi flags rising non-traditional threats\n.<p>Indian Navy’s operational readiness, combat capabilities, technological excellence and deterrent capability will be demonstrated at the event which is being held for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>The rehearsals for the event drew a large crowd of spectators. Elaborate security arrangements are done for the event.</p>