'This is insult to country' says AAP's Sanjay Singh on Vinesh Phogat disqualification, calls for boycott of Olympics

AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the Olympic Games for the disqualification of grappler Vinesh Phogat from the final of the women's freestyle wrestling in the 50kg category.
"This is not an insult to Vinesh but to the country, @Phogat_Vinesh was going to create history in the whole world, declaring her 100 grams overweight and disqualifying her is a grave injustice. The whole country stands with Vinesh, the Indian government should intervene immediately, if the matter is not accepted then boycott the Olympics," Singh said in a post on X.
Published 07 August 2024, 07:18 IST