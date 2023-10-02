Home
Home

This is what happens when 'PM chases headlines': Congress on majority of medical colleges having ghost faculty

The NMC also said that none of the institutes met the requirement of 50 per cent attendance.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 16:50 IST

The Congress on Monday took a dig at the Centre over the National Medical Commission stating a majority of colleges it assessed in 2022-23 had ghost faculty and senior residents, saying this is what happens when 'the PM chases headlines and self-glory'.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) said this recently in a reply to the Associations of Emergency Physicians of India (AEPI) over its grievance regarding the exclusion of emergency medicine speciality as a requirement for setting up new medical colleges. The NMC also said that none of the institutes met the requirement of 50 per cent attendance.

'This is exactly what happens when the PM chases headlines and self-glory momentarily. It is shocking that NONE of the 246 medical colleges sanctioned with great fanfare by the National Medical Commission had adequate faculty or residents and ALL failed to meet minimum 50% attendance requirement. This is revealed by the Commission itself,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on ‘X’.

The NMC further said it found that none of the doctors visit the emergency department regularly 'because there is no one in the emergency medicine department to interact with them other than the casualty medical officer'.

'The posting in the emergency medicine department is supposed to be a break period for the students,' the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC said.

In a recently notified regulation, the NMC excluded the requirement of an emergency department for setting up new medical colleges. Earlier, in its June 23 draft, the emergency medicine department was among the 14 departments that new medical colleges approved for undergraduate admissions must have.

(Published 02 October 2023, 16:50 IST)
