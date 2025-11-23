Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Tomorrow Sindh may return to India': Rajnath Singh recalls L K Advani's Partition loss lament

Pakistan was created as a result of the 1947 Partition of then-undivided India, and the Sindh region near the river Indus has been part of Pakistan since then.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 16:38 IST
India NewsPakistanRajnath SinghL K Advanipartition

Follow us on :

Follow Us