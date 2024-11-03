Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

BJP-led Tripura govt seeks complete fencing of border with Bangladesh after rise in influx

Tripura shares 857kms out of the 4,096km border with Bangladesh but a little over 26kms has still remained unfenced, facilitating illegal migrations.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 16:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 16:56 IST
India NewsBangladeshTripurainfiltrationIndia-Bangladesh Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us