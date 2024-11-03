BJP-led Tripura govt seeks complete fencing of border with Bangladesh after rise in influx

<p>Guwahati: The BJP-led Tripura government has urged the Centre to completely fence the border with Bangladesh in view of the rise in influx since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasian government in August.</p><p>Tripura shares 857kms out of the 4,096km border with Bangladesh but a little over 26kms has still remained unfenced, facilitating illegal migrations. </p><p>Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah recently seeking steps for completing fencing work of the unfenced stretch as the state witnessed a rise in influx. "We are all keeping watch on the situation in Bangladesh and it may take time to practically see its possible impact on our ties with the country. But since we have seen an increase in influx, we have raised the matter with the Centre and sought complete fencing of the border," Saha told reporters in Agartala.</p>.Three Hindu Bangladeshis nabbed by BSF in Tripura for illegal migration, Assam CM calls for Bengal govt's help.<p>Since the Hasina government was ousted, BSF personnel manning the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast have arrested several Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees for illegal infiltration through the unfenced stretches. On Saturday, five Bangladeshis were caught by BSF personnel manning the border in Kamlasagar area in Sepahijela district.</p><p>Former CM and Lok Sabha member from Tripura West, Biplab Kumar Deb wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 seeking steps for fencing of the border. Deba said that the matters related to land acquisition have been sorted out and urged the Centre to speed up the work for fencing the border. "Further, the old border fencing which had been carried out years ago, is in dilapidated condition and has not been maintained properly. Vested interest groups may take advantage of the situation," he said. Deb also urged the Centre to increase manpower of the BSF in order to augment vigil and security along the border.</p><p>Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and West Bengal share the border. </p><p>Talking about threats posed by illegal migrants from Bangladesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said a total 189 illegal migrants from Bangladesh have been caught so far since Hasina government was ousted. Sarma said all those arrested so far were found to be Muslims and most of them were heading towards South Indian states like Tamil Nadu. </p><p>He said some such Bangladeshi migrants had fled the garment industries and migrated to Tamil Nadu via Northeast and got engaged in garment industries in the South Indian state. </p><p>Sarma said although Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya were assisting BSF to prevent illegal migration, such initiative was lacking in Bengal. "If the Bengal government does not chip in, such illegal migrants will enter India through Bengal and penetrate into the rest of the country." </p>