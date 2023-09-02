BJP will gain from Tipra Motha's decision to not contest bypolls: Tripura CM

In a press conference on Friday, Tipra Motha president B K Hrangkhawl said, 'The Tipra Motha has not fielded any candidate in the by-elections. We will not ask party workers and supporters to vote for any particular candidate in the by-elections.' Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on August 26 and discussed 'the rights and welfare of the indigenous people' ahead of the bypolls in which the main contestants are from the BJP and the CPI(M).