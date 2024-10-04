BSF head constable injured by 'drug smugglers' near Bangladesh border in Tripura

<p>Guwahati: A head constable of BSF was seriously injured by a group of alleged drug smugglers on Friday in West <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tripura-india">Tripura </a>along India's border with Bangladesh. </p><p>BSF said the head constable was attacked at around 8.30am at Kalsimura area when he tried to stop a group of miscreants trying to smuggle contraband through the border. </p><p>A scuffle broke out in which the miscreants attacked the constable with a sharp weapon and bamboo rods. They also tried to snatch his weapon following which the head constable fired one round in the air. The miscreants fled following the firing, said a statement issued by Tripura frontier of the BSF, on Friday evening.</p> .<p>The BSF personnel received injuries on his head and was admitted to Boxanagar community health centre for treatment. An FIR was lodged with police against the miscreants.</p><p>Tripura shares an 856km border with Bangladesh and smuggling of drugs has become a serious issue. The smugglers even attacked BSF personnel, who tried to stop illegal activities along the border. </p><p>The BSF have stepped up vigil and patrol along the border in order to prevent illegal migration and smuggling. Many Bangladeshi nationals have been pushed back or arrested for illegal migration since the Sheikh Hasina government was toppled in Bangladesh.</p>